2018 World Cup: Why I will bribe Super Eagles players because of Messi – Leon Balogun - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

2018 World Cup: Why I will bribe Super Eagles players because of Messi – Leon Balogun – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
2018 World Cup: Why I will bribe Super Eagles players because of Messi – Leon Balogun
Daily Post Nigeria
Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun, has said that facing Lionel Messi at the 2018 World Cup, could be one of his career highlights. The Mainz defender also admitted he would probably bribe his team-mates, so he can get the Argentine's shirt. Balogun …
Leon Balogun backs Gernot Rohr to get Super Eagles soaring
Victor Agail: Gernort Rohr concerned with Super Eagle's outing at the World Cup in June
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!