2019: 10 Reasons Why Many Senators, Reps Won’t Return — Nigeria Today

2019: 10 Reasons Why Many Senators, Reps Won’t Return

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had in January this released the timetable for the 2019 general elections, fixing the presidential and other polls into the 109 senatorial districts and 360 federal constituencies of the country for Saturday, February 16, 2019. As the date approaches, frantic efforts are being made by the lawmakers to secure […]

The post 2019: 10 Reasons Why Many Senators, Reps Won’t Return appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

