2019: ADP’ll win Delta gov poll —Esanubi — Nigeria Today

2019: ADP’ll win Delta gov poll —Esanubi

Ahead of the 2019 general election, Action Democratic Party, ADP, governorship aspirant in Delta State, Mr Frank Esanubi, has said that his party has all it takes to win the forthcoming governorship election in Delta State come March 2019.

Esanubi, at a fund raising dinner organised in his honour in Lagos by a commmittee of friends from the oil and gas industries, Chevron and PENGASAN, after a critical analysis of his party, revealed that their chances of winning the forthcoming elections were high owing to the acceptability which the party has gained since its emergence in the political scene.

The post 2019: ADP’ll win Delta gov poll —Esanubi appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

