 2019: ADP’ll win Delta gov poll —Esanubi — Nigeria Today
2019: ADP’ll win Delta gov poll —Esanubi

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Ahead of the 2019 general election, Action Democratic Party, ADP, governorship aspirant in Delta State, Mr Frank Esanubi, has said that his party has all it takes to win the forthcoming governorship election in Delta State come March 2019.

Esanubi,  at a fund raising dinner organised in his honour in Lagos by a commmittee of friends from the oil and gas industries, Chevron and PENGASAN,  after a critical analysis of his party, revealed that their chances of winning the forthcoming elections were high owing to the acceptability which the party has gained since its emergence in the political scene.

