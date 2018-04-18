2019: Afor-Umuachi Community declares unalloyed support for Osanebi — Nigeria Today

2019: Afor-Umuachi Community declares unalloyed support for Osanebi

The leadership of Umuachi Community, in Ndokwa East local government area of delta state today in Asaba, declared total support for Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi, come 2019, irrespective of his political destination?

The community made the declaration when its leadership with complete representation of all its arms, visited the deputy speaker in his office at the House Assembly Complex, Okpanam Road, Asaba.

They thanked the deputy speaker for his good works, magnanimity and people friendly representation noting that as a community they will continue to support the deputy speaker even at the electioneering period, irrespective of the office the deputy speaker will declare for, come 2019.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Patrick Odigwe a.k.a Ukabili dded that they owe the Deputy Speaker total supports and prayers, thanking him for his effective leadership, noting that almost all the schools in their area have felt the impart of government.

The deputy speaker in his remarks thanked them for their continued support for the PDP led government of Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, charged them to remain focused, saying that at the appropriate time, he will take a decision.

He also charged the community to maintain a good rapport with oil companies and prospecting companies in their area noting that oil companies are at liberty to work in any community of their choice, that the people shouldn’t drive companies and development away with unrealistic demands.

“We are all agitating for the betterment of our area, we must therefore give peace a chance and parley with oil companies when they come around our areas to work and bring development and empower our people” Osanebi added.‎

The post 2019: Afor-Umuachi Community declares unalloyed support for Osanebi appeared first on Vanguard News.

