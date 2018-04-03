2019: Alake of Egbaland speaks on Buhari re-contesting for presidency — Nigeria Today

2019: Alake of Egbaland speaks on Buhari re-contesting for presidency
The Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, has called on Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari next year if he stands for re-election. According to the monarch, Buhari deserved to be re-elected to enable him consolidate on the policies and programmes he had initiated. Gbadebo stated this when a former Governor of Abia, Kalu Uzor […]
