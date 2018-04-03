2019: @AnthonyEhilebo Poised to Represent Igueben in Edo House of Assembly — Nigeria Today

2019: @AnthonyEhilebo Poised to Represent Igueben in Edo House of Assembly

The race to represent Igueben ahead of the 2019 General Elections revved into life yesterday as Barr. Anthony Ogbeide Ehilebo formally declared his intention to represent the State Constituency at the Edo State House of Assembly.

Ehilebo, who announced his intention to run on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said his decision to contest was based on his conviction that; “Selfless service to the people and resolution of their problems should be the top priority of every legislator as they can come up to the expectations of the people only through service, hard work, and honesty.”

To this end, he stated that his intention to serve the good people of Igueben State Constituency is borne out his sincere desire to attract meaningful development to the people after years of neglect by successive representatives and the Government.

Tony Ehilebo affirmed that he had the proven honesty, zeal, integrity and experience in the public and private sector to take Igueben to the next level through robust legislation, vibrant advocacy and unbridled commitment to the development of Igueben and Edo State at large.

Flanked by his wife, Mrs. Kemi Ehilebo, Tony Ehilebo said the time had come for young people to stand up and be counted in other to contribute their own quota to the development of the Country.

The event which also had in attendance his parents, Sir and Lady Gabriel Ehilebo was well attended by PDP Leaders from across the Local Government.

The PDP leaders in attendance include the State Secretary of the Party, Barr. Chief Felix Omi Imoisili and State Ex-Officio, Hon. Mrs. Isi Okpeku.

In attendance included the Local Government Party Chairman Mr. Liberty Ogbo, the Local Government Party Secretary, Mr. Friday Iyere, Local Government Party women leader, Mrs. Eghonghon and the Local Government Party Legal adviser Barr. Ben Okhiaye.

Chief D.S. Inegbeboh, a Party stalwart and former two-term Local Government Party Chairman, Hon. Igue, Hon. Tony Abhelemen, Hon. Pat Adoghe, Chief Idemudia, Chief Ojieriakhi, Sir Dan Izekor, Chief Akhabue, Hon. Godwin Akhimienmona were among other Party leaders who attended the event.

In his remarks, the State Secretary of the PDP, Chief Omi Imoisili (esq) affirmed that Barr. Ehilebo was indeed a tireless and energetic crusader for the PDP and commended his decision to seek elective office as a step in the right direction. He urged him not to relent and assured him of a level playing ground for all aspirants within the Party.

Other leaders who spoke at the event also eulogised his qualities and hailed his decision to seek elective office.

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post 2019: @AnthonyEhilebo Poised to Represent Igueben in Edo House of Assembly appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

