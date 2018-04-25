2019: APC governors seek Buhari’s sole candidature — Nigeria Today

2019: APC governors seek Buhari’s sole candidature

Those hoping to challenge incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari for the presidential ticket of the All Progressive Congress ( APC) may have been technically shut out following moves by APC governors to back Buhari a the sole candidate, ahead of the party’s presidential primaries.

Feelers from the closed door meeting with APC governors at the Presidential Villa, late Tuesday night indicate that the governors want to clear way for the President to emerge unchallenged.

BusinessDay gathered late last night that Governors of APC are insisting on prevailing other possible ‘contestants’ to step down for the President ahead of the May, 14th National Convention where the party’s candidate will emerge.

President Buhari had hosted the Governors at the First Lady’s conference room behind closed doors late last night.

A Presidency source however said the sole agenda was to discuss the issue of the National Working Committee and to press for support for the emergence of former governor of Edo state, as the National Chairman of the party, come May 14th, 2018 at the party’s convention at Eagles Square, Abuja.

But a very reliable source close to the meeting said the Governors were also unanimous on giving President Buhari the party’s ticket for his re-election bid.

According to our source, “the Governors are also unanimously backing the President for the sole ticket of the APC. If the move scales through, it means no other person will contest against him at the primaries

When pressed further, our source who spoke on condition of anonymity, noted that the decision was ” not new” adding that ” you already know that the Governors were the ones urging the President to contest, so do you think they will not give him their full backing now that he has ascended to their demands”

Since the President announced his decision on the 9th of April to seek re-election bid, however, no other member of the party has openly indication intension to challenge the President for the ticket of the APC.

Tony Ailemen, Abuja

