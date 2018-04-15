 2019: APC reveals how Buhari’s running mate would be picked — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

2019: APC reveals how Buhari’s running mate would be picked

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has spoken on President Muhammadu Buhari picking a running mate in the 2019 presidential election. The ruling party said it will not force anyone on the President as a running mate if he wins the primary election. Buhari recently declared his intention to seek reelection. While the President did not […]

2019: APC reveals how Buhari’s running mate would be picked

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.