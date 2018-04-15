2019: APC reveals how Buhari’s running mate would be picked — Nigeria Today

2019: APC reveals how Buhari’s running mate would be picked

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has spoken on President Muhammadu Buhari picking a running mate in the 2019 presidential election. The ruling party said it will not force anyone on the President as a running mate if he wins the primary election. Buhari recently declared his intention to seek reelection. While the President did not […]

2019: APC reveals how Buhari’s running mate would be picked

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

