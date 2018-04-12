 2019: APC speaks on sole ticket for President Buhari — Nigeria Today
2019: APC speaks on sole ticket for President Buhari

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has said there is no plan for sole candidacy for President Muhammadu Buhari in the coming presidential election. The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, said yesterday that other interested members of the party had the right to come forth and give Buhari a fight for the […]

