2019: Arresting, naming PDP leaders looters won’t stop your sack – Secondus tells APC — Nigeria Today

2019: Arresting, naming PDP leaders looters won’t stop your sack – Secondus tells APC

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has stated that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, will not escape being defeated in the 2019 elections. According to Secondus, arresting members of PDP and listing them among looters of the nation’s treasury will not stop the APC from being sacked. He […]

2019: Arresting, naming PDP leaders looters won’t stop your sack – Secondus tells APC

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

