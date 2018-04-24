 2019: Atiku speaks on ‘desperation’ to become Nigeria’s president — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

2019: Atiku speaks on ‘desperation’ to become Nigeria’s president

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President, on Tuesday declared that he was not desperate to become Nigeria’s president in 2019. The Waziri of Adamawa said this during an interview with BBC Hausa morning programme. He noted that if Nigerians could follow his political antecedent, they would not see him as a desperate politician. According to Abubakar, […]

2019: Atiku speaks on ‘desperation’ to become Nigeria’s president

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.