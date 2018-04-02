2019: Atiku support group mobilises Anambra adults to get PVC — Nigeria Today

2019: Atiku support group mobilises Anambra adults to get PVC

…Ex-VP’s designer declares for House of Reps

David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi; Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Atiku House 2 House Campaign Organisation (AH2H) has begun a three-day sensitisation rally in Anambra State, for eligible voters to get permanent voter card (PVC) which would enable them exercise their franchise in 2019 presidential election.

National Coordinator of AH2H, Col Chinyere Obi (retd), said the rally would take the group round the 21 local government areas of the state to ensure that all urban and rural dwellers in Anambra, who are of voting age would exercise their voting rights in next year’s election by voting for Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Addressing state and council executive members of the support group at Trivoli Hotel, Isuofia in Aguata Local Government Area, before the kick off of the rally, Col Obi (retd) said AH2H has chosen to move round the 21council areas to ensure grassroots mobilisation of eligible voters.

Obi, flanked by her state coordinator, Ikechukwu Emenike, explained that the sensitisation effort would be extended to Abia, Imo and, later, other states in the South East geopolitical zone to ensure a massive turnout of voters in 2019 presidential poll.

“We are not campaigning yet. But, we want to make sure everybody has a voter’s card to ensure everybody knows that Atiku is coming as a president to rescue Nigerians from the ugly situation they have found themselves. Atiku is the only man who can end the economic hardship and security challenges Nigerians are facing now. This will be simple for him because he knows the art of governance due to his wealth of experience,” Obi said.

Meanwhile, personal interior designer to the former vice president, Kenneth Amabem, yesterday ,declared his intention to run for Njaba, Isu, Nwangele, Nkwere Federal Constituency in Imo State.

Amabem, a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member said he has chosen to vie for the position under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to truly identify with the Igbo origin.

Explaining why he opted for APGA, he said it is the only party that has the interest of the people of South East at heart.

“I had offers from APC and PDP to actualise my dream, but I chose APGA because I believe it is about time Ndigbo identified with one political party; with APC and PDP, they can never achieve their goal.”

Speaking on why he is vying for the position, Amabem said his constituency never witnessed federal presence in the last 16 years and promised to give a good representation if elected.

“Having worked closely with senators and other federal house members in the country, I think I am better qualified to replicate the good works of Peter Obi and Obiano in Anambra State.”

