2019: Babangida drums up support for SDP — Nigeria Today

2019: Babangida drums up support for SDP

Former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida (retd.) has declared support for the Social Democratic Party (SDP). Speaking in Minna at the weekend, when the national leadership of the party led by its natiional chairman, Chief Olu Falae visited him, Babangida said that the party has the zeal to deliver democratic dividends to the people. According […]

2019: Babangida drums up support for SDP

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

