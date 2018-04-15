 2019: Babangida drums up support for SDP — Nigeria Today
2019: Babangida drums up support for SDP

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida (retd.) has declared support for the Social Democratic Party (SDP). Speaking in Minna at the weekend, when the national leadership of the party led by its natiional chairman, Chief Olu Falae visited him, Babangida said that the party has the zeal to deliver democratic dividends to the people. According […]

