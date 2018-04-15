2019: Bishop Chukwuma reveals what will happen to Buhari, Nigerians if president returns to power — Nigeria Today

2019: Bishop Chukwuma reveals what will happen to Buhari, Nigerians if president returns to power
The Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province, Most Rev. Emmanuel Olisa Chukwuma, has again declared doom for Nigeria if President Muhammadu Buhari is allowed to return to office in 2019. Few days back, the bishop said that voting Buhari back into power would be disastrous. Chukwuma, who is also the Bishop of Enugu Diocese, had earlier […]
