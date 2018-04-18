2019 BMW M2 Competition coming this summer with more horses and torque — Nigeria Today

2019 BMW M2 Competition coming this summer with more horses and torque
The 2019 BMW M2 Competition is coming this summer. BMW Group announced the new BMW M2 Competition.The M2 Competitions 406-pound-foot torque power band rushes the coupe to 60 mph in 4.0 seconds with DCT and 4.2 seconds with a manual shifter.
The post 2019 BMW M2 Competition coming this summer with more horses and torque appeared first on Digital Trends.
