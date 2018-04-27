 2019: Buhari speaks on why he will win again — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

2019: Buhari speaks on why he will win again

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday publicly confirmed his intention to seek a second term in office in next year’s presidential elections, recalling that he had contested for the nation’s plum job several times in the past but lost. This happened at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi, the Bauchi state capital, where the President, who […]

2019: Buhari speaks on why he will win again

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.