2019: Buhari speaks on why he will win again — Nigeria Today

2019: Buhari speaks on why he will win again
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday publicly confirmed his intention to seek a second term in office in next year’s presidential elections, recalling that he had contested for the nation’s plum job several times in the past but lost. This happened at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi, the Bauchi state capital, where the President, who […]
2019: Buhari speaks on why he will win again
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!