2019: Buhari Will Win Easily, Says Lai Mohammed - SaharaReporters.com — Nigeria Today

2019: Buhari Will Win Easily, Says Lai Mohammed – SaharaReporters.com
|
SaharaReporters.com
|
2019: Buhari Will Win Easily, Says Lai Mohammed
SaharaReporters.com
Lai Mohammed, Nigeria's Minister of information has said President Muhammadu Buhari will win the 2019 presidential election “easily.” The minister disclosed this in an interview with Bloomberg, a software and media company headquartered in Midtown …
Lai Mohammed speaks on Buhari's second term, insecurity
