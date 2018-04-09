2019: Buhari's aide, Femi Adesina tells other presidential aspirants to run away - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

2019: Buhari’s aide, Femi Adesina tells other presidential aspirants to run away – Daily Post Nigeria
2019: Buhari's aide, Femi Adesina tells other presidential aspirants to run away
Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Monday asked prospective presidential aspirants to bury their ambition. He simply asked them to run away, following Buhari's interest to run for the forthcoming 2019 …
