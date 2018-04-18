2019: Buhari’s integrity will work for him-APC chieftain — Nigeria Today

2019: Buhari’s integrity will work for him-APC chieftain

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ondo State, Dr. Segun Adeleye, said the integrity and

good intentions of President Muhammadu Buhari will work for him in 2019.

Speaking with newsmen in Akure, yesterday, Adeyeye posited that Buhari’s declaration to vie for the

exulted position again will enable him complete the developmental programmes that he has started.

He maintained that the president has done well in the areas of security and corruption, stressing that

through his actions, corruption has been curbed and the battered economy is now faring well.

"Buhari has fared well in the areas of security and corruption. Yes, we still have pockets of kidnapping,

maiming and killing and the Boko Haram insurgeny, but not like in the past were some states where

overrun by the sect.

"The economy is faring well. Money is no longer free, it is now being monitored."

On former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s attack on Buhari, he said Obasanjo has no moral right to stop

the president from seeking a second term.

He added that the constitution is clear on the matter, stating that Obasanjo's letter would not in any

way affect the president’s chances.

Speaking on the present state of democracy in Nigeria, he said it is a pity that democracy is not growing

as a result of greed.

According to him, some politicians are so greedy and they don’t have the interest of the country at

heart.

He added that the clamour for wealth has not allowed the country's democracy to grow, stressing that

perpetuity in positions of authority has done enough harm to democracy in Nigeria.

The APC chieftain urged politicians to have the overall interest of the country at heart, saying Nigeria

will be great when all play their part accordingly.

