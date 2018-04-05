2019: Ebonyi APC guber aspirant, Adol Chris petitions Buhari over destruction of billboards — Nigeria Today

2019: Ebonyi APC guber aspirant, Adol Chris petitions Buhari over destruction of billboards

A gubernatorial aspirant under the platform of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Ebonyi State, Mr. Adol Awam Chris, on Thursday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene over destruction of his bill board by thugs allegedly loyal to the Ebonyi government. Awam, the general Overseer of Eternal Light of World Christian Church, also alleged that […]

2019: Ebonyi APC guber aspirant, Adol Chris petitions Buhari over destruction of billboards

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

