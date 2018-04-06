2019 election: Nigerians ignoring PVCs – INEC — Nigeria Today

2019 election: Nigerians ignoring PVCs – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has lamented the refusal of some Nigerians to collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) ahead of the 2019 general elections. INEC said the attitude was not in the best interest of the country. The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Imo, Prof. Francis Ezeonu, made this statement at a sensitization […]

