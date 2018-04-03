 2019 election: Why I want to be President someday—Kanu - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
2019 election: Why I want to be President someday—Kanu – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Sports


2019 election: Why I want to be President someday—Kanu
Former Super Eagles captain, Nwankwo Kanu has been inspired by Liberian icon George Weah's feat and has thus announced he will run for President of Nigeria in 2019. Kanu Nwankwo. Weah, who had a very successful football career in Europe, was elected
