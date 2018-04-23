2019 election will be a tough one – Oyegun warns APC — Nigeria Today

2019 election will be a tough one – Oyegun warns APC

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, on Monday warned his party against having a false sense of ruling party in 2019. Oyegun stated that Nigerians had become wiser, hence the coming election would be a tough one. Oyegun speaking at the inauguration of the APC 2018 National Convention Committee […]

2019 election will be a tough one – Oyegun warns APC

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

