2019 election will be a vicious and dirty fight – Fani Kayode — Nigeria Today

2019 election will be a vicious and dirty fight – Fani Kayode

A former aviation Minister Chief Femi Fani Kayode has revealed that the forthcoming general elections in 2019 will be viciously fought between the ruling All Progressives Congress APC and other contending political parties.

Fani Kayode was speaking in the wake of a possible endorsement of Edo state former Governor Adams Oshiomole by the All Progressives Congress, APC, as its National Chairman.

“I sincerely hope that my colleagues in the opposition will appreciate the implications if Adams Oshiomole is elected Nat. Chairman of APC at their coming convention.

“Unlike John Oyegun, Oshiomole is no soft touch.I know him well: he is a formidable and dangerous adversary,” he said in a series of tweets.

