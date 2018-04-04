2019 Elections: Group Demands Adequate Funding For INEC - SaharaReporters.com — Nigeria Today

2019 Elections: Group Demands Adequate Funding For INEC – SaharaReporters.com
|
SaharaReporters.com
|
2019 Elections: Group Demands Adequate Funding For INEC
SaharaReporters.com
A rights group, Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL), has asked the federal government to provide sufficient funds to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to ensure that the 2019 general election is free and fair …
INEC issues notice of election for Ekiti 2018
Ekiti 2018: INEC announces commencement of election process
218000 PVCs not collected ahead July 14 governorship election, INEC
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!