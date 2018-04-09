2019: Fayose slams Buhari over declaration — Nigeria Today

2019: Fayose slams Buhari over declaration
Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration of reelection bid is an ambition that is dead on arrival. The governor stated that if Buhari is re-elected, he would kill the country. He called on Nigerians to show Buhari the exit door in 2019 by voting him out of office. According to […]
2019: Fayose slams Buhari over declaration
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!