2019: Football legend, Nwankwo Kanu to run for Presidency, vows to unseat Buhari — Nigeria Today

2019: Football legend, Nwankwo Kanu to run for Presidency, vows to unseat Buhari

Nigerian football legend, Nwankwo Kanu has announced he will run for President of Nigeria in 2019 The former Arsenal FC and Inter Milan forward said he was inspired to aspire for presidency by the feat attained by George Weah.. DAILY POST recalls that Weah, who had a very successful football career in Europe, was elected […]

2019: Football legend, Nwankwo Kanu to run for Presidency, vows to unseat Buhari

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

