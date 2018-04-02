 2019: Football legend, Nwankwo Kanu to run for Presidency, vows to unseat Buhari — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

2019: Football legend, Nwankwo Kanu to run for Presidency, vows to unseat Buhari

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Nigerian football legend, Nwankwo Kanu has announced he will run for President of Nigeria in 2019 The former Arsenal FC and Inter Milan forward said he was inspired to aspire for presidency by the feat attained by George Weah.. DAILY POST recalls that Weah, who had a very successful football career in Europe, was elected […]

2019: Football legend, Nwankwo Kanu to run for Presidency, vows to unseat Buhari

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.