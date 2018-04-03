 2019: Former Nasarawa SSG, Philip Dada joins governorship race - P.M. News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

2019: Former Nasarawa SSG, Philip Dada joins governorship race – P.M. News

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


P.M. News

2019: Former Nasarawa SSG, Philip Dada joins governorship race
P.M. News
The former Secretary to the Government of Nasarawa State, Mr Philip Dada, on Tuesday declared his interest to run for governorship of the state in 2019 under the All Progressives Congress (APC). Dada made the declaration when he met with APC ward

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.