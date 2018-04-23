2019: Ganduje unveils plan to seek second term — Nigeria Today

2019: Ganduje unveils plan to seek second term
Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has revealed his plan to seek re-election in the next governorship poll in the state. The governor disclosed this on Monday during an interview on Channels Television’s programme, Roadmap 2019. He said: “From what I have seen on the ground, from what I believe development should be, and to help […]
2019: Ganduje unveils plan to seek second term
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!