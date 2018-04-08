2019: God will punish Saraki if he refuses to contest – Primate Ayodele — Nigeria Today

2019: God will punish Saraki if he refuses to contest – Primate Ayodele

Primate Elijah Ayodele, founder and spiritual leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, says there would be dire consequences if Senate president Bukola Saraki refused to contest for presidency in 2019. Primate Ayodele revealed this during the weekend while speaking at the dedication of an ultra-modern auditorium in Isheri-Olofin Lagos. The cleric stated that God wants […]

2019: God will punish Saraki if he refuses to contest – Primate Ayodele

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

