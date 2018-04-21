 2019: How APC would hurt PDP – Makarfi — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

2019: How APC would hurt PDP – Makarfi

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

A former Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has revealed why the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has not merged with any other political party yet. He said if the PDP is not careful going through the process of merging with other parties, it may result to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, hurting and […]

2019: How APC would hurt PDP – Makarfi

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.