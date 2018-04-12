2019: How Buhari's second term will help Igbos – Okorocha's son-in-law, Nwosu - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

2019: How Buhari’s second term will help Igbos – Okorocha’s son-in-law, Nwosu – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
2019: How Buhari's second term will help Igbos – Okorocha's son-in-law, Nwosu
Daily Post Nigeria
The Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha's son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, has revealed why people of the South East must support President Muhammadu Buhari's second term bid. Nwosu, a governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress, APC, said Buhari …
Former Imo Commissioner kidnapped
Metro Former Imo Commissioner kidnapped – Vanguard News
Unknown Bandits Kidnap Ex-Commissioner
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!