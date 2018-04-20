2019: How INEC plans to favour Buhari with 30,000 illegal polling units – PDP — Nigeria Today

2019: How INEC plans to favour Buhari with 30,000 illegal polling units – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday accused the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, of fresh plot to secretly “create 30,000 illegal polling units in compromised areas” in favour of President Muhammadu Buhari. PDP described the said plot of the INEC and APC as “wicked, horrible and totally unacceptable.” […]
2019: How INEC plans to favour Buhari with 30,000 illegal polling units – PDP
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!