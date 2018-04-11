Buhari blames dead Gaddafi for herdsmen/farmers crisis - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Buhari blames dead Gaddafi for herdsmen/farmers crisis – Pulse Nigeria
Buhari blames dead Gaddafi for herdsmen/farmers crisis
President Muhammadu Buhari has blamed Nigeria's ongoing conflict between herders and farmers on former Libyan president, Muammar Gaddafi, who died in 2011. The struggle for access and control of lands over which roaming herdsmen graze their cattle has …
