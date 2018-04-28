2019: I Will Probe Buhari's Govt. If Elected President -Atiku - SaharaReporters.com — Nigeria Today

2019: I Will Probe Buhari’s Govt. If Elected President -Atiku – SaharaReporters.com
SaharaReporters.com
2019: I Will Probe Buhari's Govt. If Elected President -Atiku
A former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has said he will probe the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari over the war against Boko Haram, especially procurement of arms, if he is elected Nigeria's president in the 2019 general …
