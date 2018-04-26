 2019: I would disrupt Nigeria's budgeting process – Atiku - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
2019: I would disrupt Nigeria’s budgeting process – Atiku – Vanguard

2019: I would disrupt Nigeria's budgeting process – Atiku
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar yesterday unveiled his plans for Nigeria if elected as president in next year's election, promising to offer a matching grant of $250 million each to the 36 States of the federation to challenge them to enhance
