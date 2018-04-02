 2019: IBB Champions Youths As Siasia Visits — Nigeria Today
2019: IBB Champions Youths As Siasia Visits

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

Former Head of State, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida has called on the older generation to leave politics and governance for the younger generation to have the chance of moving the nation forward. He said this on Sunday when representatives of a new political platform, the New Nigeria led by its leader, Moses Siloko Siasia, visited him […]

The post 2019: IBB Champions Youths As Siasia Visits appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

