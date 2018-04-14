2019: Igbos will benefit more under Buhari – APC — Nigeria Today

2019: Igbos will benefit more under Buhari – APC

Chief Uche Ogar, a former governorship candidate under the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Abia State says that Igbos will benefit more under President Muhammadu Buhari if he emerges in 2019.

Ogar told our reporters in Enugu on Saturday in Enugu that the president had revived some projects abandoned by the immediate past administration in the South East zone.

According to him, President Buhari’s declaration for presidency in 2019 is good news especially for Igbos.

“What he has done in the South East zone is quite remarkable despite the fact that we did not support him in 2015.

“He gave us substantive ministers, Enugu-Onitsha and Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressways are all under construction including the 2nd Niger Bridge in Onitsha.

“Most importantly, his emergence will give the zone the opportunity to produce the President in 2023,” he said.

Ogar urged people of the zone to support the president’s intention and vote for him massively when the time comes.

On plans to rerun in 2019, the political chieftain said he had not made up his mind adding that he would speak at the appropriate time.

Ogar, who was in Enugu to attend the 43rd Annual Synod of the Methodist Church Nigeria, preached for peace in families and the country at large.

Speaking on the theme of the synod, `Strive for Peace and Holiness’, the business magnate noted that the world presently was in crisis as nowhere on earth was safe.

“We hear constantly about wars and rumours of war around the world. Our world is in trouble and the United Nations as a body is helpless in the face of it all.

“I believe it will require reconciliation between man and his maker to bring or enthrone peace on earth.

“For every child of God, peace is our vocation. Let us, therefore, do all in our power to live and make peace. Let us apply the dictum of `Live and let live,’’ he said.

Ogar used the occasion to appeal to the youth to show maturity, capability and ability in order to be involved in governance.

NAN

