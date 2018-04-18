2019: Katsina Traders To Purchase Nomination Forms For PMB, Masari — Nigeria Today

2019: Katsina Traders To Purchase Nomination Forms For PMB, Masari

In their determination to encourage President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State to seek re-election in 2019 general polls, traders under the aegis of the Katsina State Amalgamated Traders Union yesterday vowed to purchase the nomination forms for the two leaders. Announcing the decision during a solidarity visit of the leaders […]

The post 2019: Katsina Traders To Purchase Nomination Forms For PMB, Masari appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

