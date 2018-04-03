2019: Legacy Group to mobilise for Okowa’s re-election — Nigeria Today

2019: Legacy Group to mobilise for Okowa’s re-election

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The leadership of Legacy Group, a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, support group in Delta State, has promised to mobilise massively for the re-election of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in 2019.

Addressing PDP supporters at a rally in Onicha-Ugbo, Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state, Chairman, Board of Trustees of the group, Dr. Amechi Okobah, said Okowa had performed creditably to deserve a second term.

Okobah explained that from available records, the governor had performed more than any other governor in terms of physical development, economic empowerment, peace building, equitable distribution of social infrastructure and political appointments as well as ethnic harmony among the diverse people of the state.

He maintained that through projects delivery and what he called “unparalleled performance” which had endeared him to all Deltans, the people of the state have not had it so good.

“Look at the massive drainage construction going on across the state, rehabilitation of all primary health care centres, the construction of good network of roads across local government areas and empowerment across board, I think the governor is on course and this has helped to silence the opposition in Delta State,” he said.

