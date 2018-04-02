2019: Madumere's LG endorses Okorocha's son-in-law - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

2019: Madumere’s LG endorses Okorocha’s son-in-law – Vanguard
Vanguard
2019: Madumere's LG endorses Okorocha's son-in-law
OWERRI—AS the game to clinch the gubernatorial ticket of the Imo All Progressives Congress, APC, heightens, son-in-law to Governor Rochas Okorocha, Mr Uche Nwosu, has gotten another endorsement from Mbaitoli Local Government Area. Rochas Okorocha and …
Imo 2019: Endorsement Palaver: Mbaitoli ward Apc Chairman Begs Imo Deputy Governor
