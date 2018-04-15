2019: MASSOB warns Igbo ahead of election, reveals what herdsmen, Boko Haram will do — Nigeria Today

2019: MASSOB warns Igbo ahead of election, reveals what herdsmen, Boko Haram will do
The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has said that declaration by President Muhammadu Buhari to seek another term does not in anyway matter to them. MASSOB also warned Igbos not to participate in the coming election, adding that it could be an avenue for Fulani herdsmen and Boko Haram […]
