2019: MASSOB warns Igbo ahead of election, reveals what herdsmen, Boko Haram will do — Nigeria Today

2019: MASSOB warns Igbo ahead of election, reveals what herdsmen, Boko Haram will do

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has said that declaration by President Muhammadu Buhari to seek another term does not in anyway matter to them. MASSOB also warned Igbos not to participate in the coming election, adding that it could be an avenue for Fulani herdsmen and Boko Haram […]

2019: MASSOB warns Igbo ahead of election, reveals what herdsmen, Boko Haram will do

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

