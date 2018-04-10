2019: Moghalu reveals why Buhari does not deserve to seek re-election — Nigeria Today

2019: Moghalu reveals why Buhari does not deserve to seek re-election

A former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu has reacted to declaration by President Muhammadu Buhari to seek re-election. Moghalu has earlier declared his intention to be President of Nigeria in 2019. President Buhari had yesterday, during the National Executive Council meeting of the APC made his intention to […]

2019: Moghalu reveals why Buhari does not deserve to seek re-election

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

