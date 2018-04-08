 2019: Muslim group urges politicians, voters, religious leaders to be cautious — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

2019: Muslim group urges politicians, voters, religious leaders to be cautious

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) on Sunday in Ibadan called on politicians, religious leaders and the electorate to thread with caution as the 2019 general elections approach. The group made the call while briefing newsmen at the end of its Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Ibadan. Prof.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.