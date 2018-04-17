 2019: ‘Nigeria will be worse if Buhari returns’ – Ex-VC, Yaqub — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

2019: ‘Nigeria will be worse if Buhari returns’ – Ex-VC, Yaqub

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Former Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja and the Sokoto State University, Prof. Nuhu O. Yaqub has said the situation of the Nigerian nation would not change if President Muhammadu Buhari succeeds in returning for a second term. Prof. Yaqub, who is presently the Dean, School of Postgraduate Studies, Nile University of Nigeria, Abuja, […]

2019: ‘Nigeria will be worse if Buhari returns’ – Ex-VC, Yaqub

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.