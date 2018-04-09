2019: Nigeria’s messiah will come from North – Tunde Bakare — Nigeria Today

2019: Nigeria’s messiah will come from North – Tunde Bakare
Pastor Tunde Bakare has declared that God is preparing a messiah from the North who will possess the capacity to deliver Nigeria from its challenges. The former running mate to President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2011 general elections said this during a sermon which was aired live on Channels Television yesterday. “Let no one deceive […]
