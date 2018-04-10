2019: No Alternative To el-Rufai- Rigasa Residents Insist — Nigeria Today

2019: No Alternative To el-Rufai- Rigasa Residents Insist
Residents of Rigasa community in Igabi local government area of Kaduna state have thrown their weight behind the possible second term bid of Governor Nasir el-Rufai, saying” we will vote him over and over again, there is no alternative to him”. According some of the residents who bare their minds to journalists who went on […]
The post 2019: No Alternative To el-Rufai- Rigasa Residents Insist appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!