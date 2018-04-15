2019: No Alternative To Wike – Aide — Nigeria Today

2019: No Alternative To Wike – Aide

The Special Adviser to Rivers State Governor on Political Matters and Strategy, Chief Emeh Glory Emeh, has declared that there is no alternative to Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike in the 2019 governorship election in the state. Emeh, who disclosed this in a chat with LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt said with the governor’s enough preparation for […]

The post 2019: No Alternative To Wike – Aide appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

