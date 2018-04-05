 2019: ‘No more old brigade politicians’ – Christian Leaders reject Buhari’s second term — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

2019: ‘No more old brigade politicians’ – Christian Leaders reject Buhari’s second term

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A religious group, United Christian Leaders’ Eagle Eye Forum (UCLEEF) has rejected calls in some quarters, especially from the Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC), asking President Muhammadu Buhari to run for a second term. The group through its National Chairman, Pastor Aminchi Habu, during a press conference/inauguration of its Advisory Board in Abuja, […]

2019: ‘No more old brigade politicians’ – Christian Leaders reject Buhari’s second term

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.