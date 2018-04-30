2019: No regret endorsing Buhari’s re- election – Igbo monarch — Nigeria Today

2019: No regret endorsing Buhari’s re- election – Igbo monarch
Amidst the mixed reactions trailing the recent endorsement of President
Mohammadu Buhari's second term bid by traditional rulers from the South
East geopolitical zone, the Traditional Ruler of Ihim Autonomous
Community in Ehime LGA of Imo State, HRM Eze Dr. Oliver C. Ohanwe, has
defended the action of the monarchs saying they have no regret endorsing
the President's ambition.
Reacting to the controversy generated by the endorsement, Eze Ohanwe
who had led more than 100 traditional rulers from the South East zone on a
solidarity visit to declare support for Buhari's re-election bid, explained that
they were convinced that, "it is the right thing to do for the good of Ndigbo
and other Nigerians."
He contended that reelecting President Buhari come 2019 would pave way
for an Igbo man to become the nation's president in 2023, adding that since
this first endorsement of its kind from South East monarchs underscores
how importance is attached to the action.
The royal father declared, "We were neither coerced nor induced to take
such action because it was a well-thought out and well-deliberated
decision.
"As custodian of the people's custom and tradition, we are in the right
position to know what is good for our people. The traditional ruler said, this
is the first time, Ndieze from the South East have risen up to take such a
far-reaching resolution.
"For me to have led such a powerful delegation and putting my reputation
at risk means that we were not joking. Buhari has done a lot for Ndigbo and
so deserves its support for 2019.
"Contrary to insinuations in certain quarters, Buhari does not hate Igbo
people because in his previous attempts to seek election he had chosen
Igbo men as his vice presidential candidates."
Continuing, Eze Ohanwe stated that President Buhari has been fair to the
South East despite polling less votes from the zone during the 2015
presidential election, pointing out that the construction of the second Niger
Bridge and the massive rehabilitation work going on in some federal roads
in the zone were clear indicators of the President's magnanimity and kind
disposition towards Ndigbo.
“By our visit, we assure Mr. President of our unalloyed support. We stand
with him. We urge Mr. President to use his good will and reach to support
the Southeast region to produce the next President of Nigeria after
completing his second tenure in 2023.”
